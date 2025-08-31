Police rescue over 138,000 people amid flood emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab Police rescued more than 138,000 flood-affected individuals as part of a

large-scale rescue and relief operation underway in Lahore and various river-adjacent districts.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the rescued include 56,614 men, 40,270 women and 41,511 children, while over 128,000 livestock have also been relocated from flood-hit areas.

The operation involves over 700 police vehicles and 40 boats, with more than 15,000 police officers and personnel actively engaged across the affected districts.

In Lahore, over 6,000 citizens have been moved to safer places.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar instructed that the rescue efforts must

continue without interruption and emphasised the importance of ensuring security, food and essential

supplies at all relief camps.

He also stressed ongoing coordination with district administration, PDMA, rescue services and other

agencies, in addition to regular patrolling of vulnerable villages and riverbank settlements.