Police Rescue Over 174,000 People Amid Flood Emergency
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab Police rescued more than 174,000 flood-affected individuals across the province since the declaration of the flood emergency in Lahore and other river-adjacent districts.
According to a spokesperson, the rescued include 71,119 men, over 52,000 women, and 51,000 children, while more than 191,000 livestock have also been shifted to safer locations from flood-hit areas. In Lahore alone, more than 6,000 citizens have been moved to safety.
The large-scale rescue operation is being carried out with the deployment of over 15,000 police officers and personnel, supported by more than 700 police vehicles and 40 boats operating across affected districts.
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed that rescue and relief operations continue without interruption. He emphasized strict measures to ensure the security of citizens’ property in evacuated areas, along with adequate security, food, and essential supplies at all relief camps.
The IGP also stressed the need for close coordination with PDMA, district administrations, rescue services, and other agencies, as well as regular patrolling of vulnerable villages and settlements along riverbanks.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police rescue over 174,000 people amid flood emergency46 seconds ago
-
PM, President Erdogan review bilateral relations48 seconds ago
-
Wildlife Rangers rescue 8 deer in flood-hit areas11 minutes ago
-
Polio Eradication Drive Begins in Tando Adam from September 121 minutes ago
-
Punjab to continue flood relief operations until complete rehabilitation: Marriyum Aurangzeb31 minutes ago
-
Balochistan on high alert: relief operations accelerated as flood risk increases31 minutes ago
-
Two thieves nabbed in separate Police operations31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish bilateral diplomatic relations41 minutes ago
-
PTA Chairman meets ITU Director at GSR-25 in Riyadh51 minutes ago
-
CDA begins monthly cleaning of water tanks, filtration plants in Islamabad51 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Idrees Chohan for ensuring auction of 5G spectrum in Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
Pattoki AC dies due to ruptured cerebral artery1 hour ago