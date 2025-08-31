Open Menu

Police Rescue Over 174,000 People Amid Flood Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab Police rescued more than 174,000 flood-affected individuals across the province since the declaration of the flood emergency in Lahore and other river-adjacent districts.

According to a spokesperson, the rescued include 71,119 men, over 52,000 women, and 51,000 children, while more than 191,000 livestock have also been shifted to safer locations from flood-hit areas. In Lahore alone, more than 6,000 citizens have been moved to safety.

The large-scale rescue operation is being carried out with the deployment of over 15,000 police officers and personnel, supported by more than 700 police vehicles and 40 boats operating across affected districts.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed that rescue and relief operations continue without interruption. He emphasized strict measures to ensure the security of citizens’ property in evacuated areas, along with adequate security, food, and essential supplies at all relief camps.

The IGP also stressed the need for close coordination with PDMA, district administrations, rescue services, and other agencies, as well as regular patrolling of vulnerable villages and settlements along riverbanks.

