Police Rescue, Relief Efforts On In Flood-hit Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Gujrat police have stepped up rescue and relief operations for citizens affected by floods on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq.
Police personnel, in coordination with rescue teams, are shifting stranded families to safe places by boats and providing timely assistance.
According to a police spokesperson, the force is also helping save trapped residents and their livestock.
The DPO said Gujrat police would continue extending all possible support to flood-affected citizens and would not leave them alone in this difficult time.
