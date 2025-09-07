Open Menu

Police Rescue Seven Of Family Trapped In Floodwater

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Police rescue seven of family trapped in floodwater

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Police, with the help of Safe City Authority drones, rescued seven members of a family

trapped in floodwaters in Rangpur tehsil.

According to police, the family was stranded on the roof of their house, surrounded by

several feet of water.

The Safe City drones, using thermal imaging, identified the victims

and alerted police about their location.

SHO Rangpur, along with a police team, reached the site and safely shifted all the seven

family members to a safer location.

