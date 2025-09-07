Police Rescue Seven Of Family Trapped In Floodwater
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Police, with the help of Safe City Authority drones, rescued seven members of a family
trapped in floodwaters in Rangpur tehsil.
According to police, the family was stranded on the roof of their house, surrounded by
several feet of water.
The Safe City drones, using thermal imaging, identified the victims
and alerted police about their location.
SHO Rangpur, along with a police team, reached the site and safely shifted all the seven
family members to a safer location.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police rescue seven of family trapped in floodwater2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force solemnly observes Martyrs’ Day across all bases12 minutes ago
-
Sohail siyal visits Aqil Aghani, Moriya bund Dyke12 minutes ago
-
South, Southeast Asian Media leaders gather in Kunming to strengthen regional cooperation21 minutes ago
-
Home Gardening emerges as key to healthy living22 minutes ago
-
President expresses condolence with Junaid Anwar on his mother’s death22 minutes ago
-
PM telephones Minister Junaid Anwar, offers condolence on his mother’s death32 minutes ago
-
Two drown in floodwater32 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to PAF for valour, sacrifices1 hour ago
-
Tribute to sky warriors: The soaring spirit of Pakistan Air Force on Defense Day1 hour ago
-
Agriculture Dept distributes sweets in flood areas on Milad11 hours ago
-
WASA distributes bottled water among flood victims in Tandlianwala11 hours ago