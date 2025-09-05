Police rescue two families after drone spot them stranded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGAERH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Drone surveillance launched under Safe City Project over floodwaters in district Muzaffargarh, proved handy after the system spotted two families stranded on a high dry place with floodwaters around in Rangpur village, prompting police to rescue them to safety.

Police spokesman said on Friday that after noticing two families stranded at Rangpur by drone cameras, police teams were sent, who shifted the people including women to a safer place.

Pakistan Army, police and rescue 1122 were in the flood hit areas busy in rescuing people and trying to provide them basic facilities to lessen difficulties of the flood hit communities.

APP/shn/ifi