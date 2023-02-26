UrduPoint.com

Police Rescue Young Girl From Prostitution; Arrest Father, Three Others In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :In a timely action, the Sadar Police Station Mardan on Sunday has saved a young girl from being exposed to prostitution.

The police team, led by SHO Abdul Salam Khan, arrested four accused, including the father who sold his daughter for money.

According to the police, Sajjad Ali, a resident of Khishgi Payan in Nowshera, had sold his daughter for 8 lakh rupees (0.8 million) to three accused, Bilal Hussain from Gondal, Punjab, Arbab Riaz from Muslim Colony Sialkot, Punjab, and Mahmood Khan from Akakhel Bara, Khyber District.

Upon receiving confirmed information, the police team, along with female officers, raided the house of the accused and rescued the girl. Sajjad Ali was arrested on the spot and the other three suspects were also taken into custody.

The police have urged the public to report any illegal activities and suspicious movements immediately. This incident highlights the importance of timely intervention in such cases to prevent young girls from falling prey to human trafficking and exploitation.

