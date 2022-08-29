Police rescued 14,000 people from flood hit areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have rescued more than 14,000 people from flood-hit-areas during the ongoing relief operation by the South Punjab police in which 1731 police officials were participating in Dera Ghazi Khan Region.

As per directives of the Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq, the police officials were taking part in relief operations at flood hit areas. The police officials have rescued more than 14,000 people and 5602 cattle from the affected areas.

On the other hand, 27 relief camps were set up by the police in flood hit areas while 33 police boats were being used for rescue operations, police sources said.

The police have also distributed 16,655 ration bags among the flood affected people while another 1500 ration bags have been distributed by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Saleem. The Additional IGP South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has directed all regional police officials to ensure all precautionary measures under advance arrangements due to expected flood. He said that all arrangements have been finalized at Bahawalpur and Bahawalnager by keeping in view the expected flood.