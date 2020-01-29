UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Resolve 370 Complaints Of Overseas Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:37 PM

Police resolve 370 complaints of overseas Pakistanis

Additional Commissioner Lahore Tariq Qureshi on Wednesday said the police had resolved 370 applications out of 429 submitted by overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Commissioner Lahore Tariq Qureshi on Wednesday said the police had resolved 370 applications out of 429 submitted by overseas Pakistanis.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Overseas Committees here, he said that FIRs would also be registered on the recommendations of the committees to resolve issues of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that Punjab Overseas Commission's senior officer would also attend the next meetings to brief the district overseas committee regarding updates on complaints at the OPC Punjab portal.

The additional commissioner directed to classify cases of the police, revenue and general administration of overseas Pakistanis in order to resolve them at the earliest.

The meeting was briefed that district committee had recommended to register FIRs of 35 cases of overseas Pakistanis, whereas 200 complaints registered at OPC portal were also resolved.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from University ..

9 minutes ago

FBR for bringing more people in tax net

1 minute ago

Agriculture deptt seeking applications from sunflo ..

1 minute ago

Bulgarian government survives 4th no-confidence vo ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Lufthansa Plans to Cancel All China Flig ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.