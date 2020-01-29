Police resolve 370 complaints of overseas Pakistanis

Additional Commissioner Lahore Tariq Qureshi on Wednesday said the police had resolved 370 applications out of 429 submitted by overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Commissioner Lahore Tariq Qureshi on Wednesday said the police had resolved 370 applications out of 429 submitted by overseas Pakistanis.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Overseas Committees here, he said that FIRs would also be registered on the recommendations of the committees to resolve issues of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that Punjab Overseas Commission's senior officer would also attend the next meetings to brief the district overseas committee regarding updates on complaints at the OPC Punjab portal.

The additional commissioner directed to classify cases of the police, revenue and general administration of overseas Pakistanis in order to resolve them at the earliest.

The meeting was briefed that district committee had recommended to register FIRs of 35 cases of overseas Pakistanis, whereas 200 complaints registered at OPC portal were also resolved.