Police Resolve 55 Percent Complaints Of PCP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Yaseen Farooq Monday said that the regional police department received 12,465 complaints through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) in one month and resolve 55 percent within stipulated time

Presiding over a monthly review meeting on video link regarding complaints lodged on PCP at Regional Police Office Mardan, he said that Mardan Region Police was working for the betterment of the people and resolving their grievances in an efficient manner.

Relief was being provided to the people by taking timely action on the complaint lodged on PCP, he noted.

The RPO said that police operations against anti-social elements have been intensified in the district and in order to stay in touch with the people, a series of Khuli Kachries were being held with the people at the police station and at circle level through which the problems of the people were being heard in detail while steps were also being taken to solve the problems immediately.

Earlier, the RPO was informed that the complaints received through PCP were related to illegal land occupation, traffic problems, delay in registration of FIRs, theft and other police related services.

It was informed that a total of more than 150 complaints have been registered under the land grabbing category in which 15 FIRs have been registered while some cases are pending in the courts.

The meeting was attended by DPO Mardan Dr. Zahidullah, DPO Nowshera Muhammad Omar, DPO Swabi Muhammad Shoaib, DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid and DPO Mohmand Salahuddin kundi.

