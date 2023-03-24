UrduPoint.com

Police Resolve Blind Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Police resolve blind murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :An investigative team of the Urmar Police resolved a blind murder case during a thorough and comprehensive investigation and arrested the accused on Friday.

The arrested accused Haji Mohammad had murdered Shakeel son of Sher Wali at Oach Nihar (dried canal) in the jurisdiction of the Police Station Urmar.

After the incident, police registered a case against unknown persons and initiated a comprehensive investigation.

Haji, who is a resident of Shamshatoo, had left his house and gone into hiding.

Station House Officer (SHO), Urmar Police Station, Tehseenullah during a thorough and comprehensive investigation conducted on scientific lines searched out the accused involved in the murder and arrested him.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Shakeel

Recent Stories

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

37 seconds ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

10 minutes ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

18 minutes ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

24 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

1 hour ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.