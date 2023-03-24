Police resolve blind murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :An investigative team of the Urmar Police resolved a blind murder case during a thorough and comprehensive investigation and arrested the accused on Friday.

The arrested accused Haji Mohammad had murdered Shakeel son of Sher Wali at Oach Nihar (dried canal) in the jurisdiction of the Police Station Urmar.

After the incident, police registered a case against unknown persons and initiated a comprehensive investigation.

Haji, who is a resident of Shamshatoo, had left his house and gone into hiding.

Station House Officer (SHO), Urmar Police Station, Tehseenullah during a thorough and comprehensive investigation conducted on scientific lines searched out the accused involved in the murder and arrested him.

Further investigation was underway.