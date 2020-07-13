Police resolve blind murder case, assassinator arrested

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Attock Police on Monday resolve blind murder case of a man whom dead body was found with bullet mark on his neck at deserted place on Attock- Sanjwal road near Khan chowk on July 10 (Friday) and arrested his assassinator who turned to be his business partner who confessed to kill the man over monetary dispute.

District Police officer Khalid Hamdani while talking to newsmen has said that the body of the bullet raided man was found in limits of Attock Saddar Police station.

He said that the body have no identification papers and later he was identified as Naveed Saleem- a resident of Rawalpindi who has run business of aluminum in Rawalpindi. He said that a team of Attock Saddar police station led by Sub divisional Police officer ASP Ammara Sherazi with the help of human intelligence and telephone record traced Tahir Hamyun – the business partner of the deceased who during interrogation has confessed the killing the man over monetary dispute and later throwing his body in Attock to conceal the crime.

The DPO further revealed that Attock Saddar Police carried out search operation in their respective Police limits and arrested four drugs peddlers and recovered 6.790 kilogram of chars and 150 liters of locally made liquor. He said that during operation, police carried out house to house search 32 houses and verified data of 76 residents of the area. He added that separate cases have registered against the accused.