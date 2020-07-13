UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Resolve Blind Murder Case, Assassinator Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Police resolve blind murder case, assassinator arrested

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Attock Police on Monday resolve blind murder case of a man whom dead body was found with bullet mark on his neck at deserted place on Attock- Sanjwal road near Khan chowk on July 10 (Friday) and arrested his assassinator who turned to be his business partner who confessed to kill the man over monetary dispute.

District Police officer Khalid Hamdani while talking to newsmen has said that the body of the bullet raided man was found in limits of Attock Saddar Police station.

He said that the body have no identification papers and later he was identified as Naveed Saleem- a resident of Rawalpindi who has run business of aluminum in Rawalpindi. He said that a team of Attock Saddar police station led by Sub divisional Police officer ASP Ammara Sherazi with the help of human intelligence and telephone record traced Tahir Hamyun – the business partner of the deceased who during interrogation has confessed the killing the man over monetary dispute and later throwing his body in Attock to conceal the crime.

The DPO further revealed that Attock Saddar Police carried out search operation in their respective Police limits and arrested four drugs peddlers and recovered 6.790 kilogram of chars and 150 liters of locally made liquor. He said that during operation, police carried out house to house search 32 houses and verified data of 76 residents of the area. He added that separate cases have registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Business Police Station Drugs Road Man Rawalpindi Attock Saddar July

Recent Stories

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

5 minutes ago

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

44 minutes ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

44 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

44 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

59 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.