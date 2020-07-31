UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:21 AM

Police resolve case of a policeman's blind murder

A policeman whose dead body was found from Phuleli canal in Badin district on July 13 was allegedly killed by his wife and a young man who wanted to become their son in law in collusion with his friend

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A policeman whose dead body was found from Phuleli canal in Badin district on July 13 was allegedly killed by his wife and a young man who wanted to become their son in law in collusion with his friend. The police spokesman informed here Thursday that the Phuleli police station resolved the blind murder case in less than a week's time after the dead body was identified as Nazeer Ahmed Mastoi on July 25. The spokesman told that a team led by DSP Sabir Ali Gaddi and SHO Niaz Ahmed Panhwar had arrested the 3 suspects including slain Mastoi's wife Parveen Mastoi, Waseem Ahmed Khan and Rasheed Ali. According to him, Waseem wanted to marry a daughter of Mastoi but the policeman kept refusing his proposal even though his wife was not opposed to the marriage.

He said after losing hope of winning heart of Mastoi Khan planned to murder the policeman in collusion with the two other suspects.

The spokesman said on July 12 the 3 suspects physically tortured Mastoi and later threw him in the canal after tying his hands and legs.He told that the police had also recovered the vehicle bearing registration number AJP-681 in which Mastoi was shifted from home to the canal site. The Phuleli police have also registered a FIR on the state's complaint under sections 365, 302, 201 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

