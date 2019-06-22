Police resolve Farishta murder case

The police on Saturday claimed to arrest the accused involved in killing 10-year old girl `Farishta' around one month before

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to arrest the accused involved in killing 10-year old girl `Farishta' around one month before.

Addressing a press conference here at Rescue 15, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said the person involved in murder of Farishta had been arrested. He said that the accused has been identified as 50-year old Nisar resident of Alipur and two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against him in 2006 and 2017 having the rape charges.

He said that accused was notorious in the area and residents had also complained police about his character.

The DIG (Operations) said that a team headed by SP (Investigation) probed into this case on technical grounds and more than 100 police officials participated in the investigation process.

Waqar Uddin Syed said that parents of Farishta also complained that a person had teased her.

The report of DNA test was negative and forensic report also declined the possibility of rape, he maintained. .

During the investigation process, DIG (Operations) said that further information would be revealed. He said that the police worked hard to investigate this particular case while physical remand of the accused would be sought from the relevant court on coming Monday or Tuesday.