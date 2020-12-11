Police resolve high profile murder case of minor girl after rape

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Friday in a successful operation arrested killer of seven-year-old innocent girl who was killed and burnt after rape in suburbs areas of Peshawar on November 19.

Police has arrested main accused from merged district Khyber on the basis of intelligence information after conducting raids on his possible hiding location in various districts.

The victim girl Alia's dead body was recovered from Balu Khel graveyard of village Badhabair on November 20.

CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur while addressing a press conference said that the criminal has burnt the body of the girl to remove killing's evidence.

He said that during preliminary investigation the accused has confessed to killing minor girl after rape.

The arrested accused identified as Asif Raza alias Malang son of Ghulam Raza was a neighbour of deceased girl.

CCPO said that keeping in view crime against minor girl, the investigation task given to SSP Investigation and SSP Operation to resolve the blind murder.

The investigation team completed profiling of 1000 houses, figure prints and blood samples of 500 people, besides technical investigation team examined more than 5000 voice calls.

The team also interrogated over 200 people while police raiding team conducted raids on several localities including merged districts.