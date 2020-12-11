UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Resolve High Profile Murder Case Of Minor Girl After Rape

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

Police resolve high profile murder case of minor girl after rape

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Friday in a successful operation arrested killer of seven-year-old innocent girl who was killed and burnt after rape in suburbs areas of Peshawar on November 19.

Police has arrested main accused from merged district Khyber on the basis of intelligence information after conducting raids on his possible hiding location in various districts.

The victim girl Alia's dead body was recovered from Balu Khel graveyard of village Badhabair on November 20.

CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur while addressing a press conference said that the criminal has burnt the body of the girl to remove killing's evidence.

He said that during preliminary investigation the accused has confessed to killing minor girl after rape.

The arrested accused identified as Asif Raza alias Malang son of Ghulam Raza was a neighbour of deceased girl.

CCPO said that keeping in view crime against minor girl, the investigation task given to SSP Investigation and SSP Operation to resolve the blind murder.

The investigation team completed profiling of 1000 houses, figure prints and blood samples of 500 people, besides technical investigation team examined more than 5000 voice calls.

The team also interrogated over 200 people while police raiding team conducted raids on several localities including merged districts.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Peshawar Police Malang November Criminals From Blood

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 28,585 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

35 minutes ago

Punjab bears maximum burden of deaths in past 24-h ..

35 minutes ago

QAU gets another mega water filtration plant

36 minutes ago

Three held with narcotics in sargodha

40 minutes ago

CTP collects Rs 40 mln fine from traffic rules vio ..

40 minutes ago

Eight dacoits arrested in faisalabad

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.