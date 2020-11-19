Police resolve murder case, three including wife arrested in nowshera

Pabbi police arrested wife of a laborer, brother-in-law and a facilitator for allegedly involved in killing of a man on October 10 at Azakhel Payan

District Police Officer Capt. (Rtd.

) Najamul Hasnain took notice on a complaint lodged at Pabbi Police Station regarding murder of a labourer identified as Sareer and constituted an investigation team to probe the incident at the earliest.

The police team conducted research in a scientific way and arrested Aasia, the wife of deceased, Zia Dil a brother-in-law and Inzmam a facilitator. All the alleged outlaws have confessed to their crime while police on their identification recovered arm used in a crime.

Meanwhile DPO appreciated the performance of police investigation team and said that police officials always work hard to achieve their professional exuberance.