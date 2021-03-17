UrduPoint.com
Police Resolve Mystery Of Blind Murder

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:01 PM

The Attock police Wednesday resolved a blind murder case after nine months and arrested the assailant

According to Police sources, 32-year old man Abdul Qadir went missing from his house situated in Muslim town in precincts of Pindigheab Police station some nine months ago.

Abdul Rehman, brother of Abdul Qadir, has reported to Police that his brother went missing under mysterious circumstances on June 26,2020.

The police, during investigation, get a clue and arrested one of his friend Iftikhar Ahmed who during the interrogation confessed that he abducted the man and later strangled him to death. Later, the accused had buried the body near a local mosque in Mallohowali.

The police, on his identification, retrieved the victim body in mutilated condition packed in a gunny bag.

More Stories From Pakistan

