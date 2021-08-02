Police resolve mystery of murder case by using geo-fencing

Pindi Bhattian police have resolved the mystery of a three months old murder case by using geo-fencing

HAFIZABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pindi Bhattian police have resolved the mystery of a three months old murder case by using geo-fencing.

According to police, Noon Hayat was shot dead three months ago and deceased's brother Ulfat Hayat had nominated Sharafat Ali, Jafar Ali and Liaqat Ali for the murder of his brother.

During investigation, all the three accused were found innocent.

Recently, the SHO Pindi Bhattian used modern technology and found that deceased's wife Zainib Bibi had developed illicit relations with Moazzam, son of deceased's sister, and he along with Zainab Bibi hatched a conspiracy to kill Noon Hayat.

It was also revealed that Zainib Bibi had also paid Rs. 65,000 to Moazzam for the killing of Noon Hayat.

The police have arrested Moazzam son of Bashir who had confessed to committing the murder along with his friend Ghulam Mustafa of Sheikhupura. The police have arrested both the accused and searching for Zainib Bibi who went underground. The SHO said that Zainib Bibi would also be arrested soon.

The DPO has appreciated the SHO City Pindi Bhattian Sardar Naeem for resolving the mystery of three month old blind murder.