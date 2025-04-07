Police resolve two blind murders; man arrested for killing father

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan said on Monday that CCTV footage, forensic evidence and footmarks helped Multan police resolve two blind murder cases within the shortest possible time including the one reported today and daylong investigations revealed a man was involved in the killing of his father with domestic dispute being the motive.

Kamran Amir Khan told newsmen that Makhdoom Rasheed police received information early Monday that Shoukat Ali Thaheem (55) was found dead in his home with a bullet in his head at Basti Dogran. Police reached the site, protected the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. The footmarks and other evidence led police to the alleged killer, Muhammad Faizaan, who turned out to be the son of Shoukat.

The victim lived with his second wife and used to express his suspicions regarding the character of his first wife and accused his son’s wife. This triggered dispute and accused Faizaan allegedly killed his father.

Kamran Amir Khan told newsmen that the second incident was reported to BZU police on Eid day regarding the murder of a rickshaw driver, Muhammad Asim, but it was initially declared as death by natural causes.

However, after minutely observing the CCTV footage, police found a man walking out of the crime scene, a soap/detergent godown, hurriedly and arrested him using modern tracking facilities. Accused Waseem told police, he had suspicions that Asim had illicit relations with his wife. He had reached the soap godown where Asim was serving as temporary watchman, punched him on his neck that caused him to hit a wall and the resultant head injury proved fatal. Police said the accused remained inside the godown for about 45 minutes.

SSP Operations commended SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujjar, DSP Arshad Qayyum, SHO BZU Saeed Siyal, ASI Shakeel Ahmad, Asghar Ali and Muhammad Amir, besides DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Rao Tariq Parvez, SHO Hashmat Bilal, SI Shabbir Ahmad, and ASI Muhammad Nasir for resolving the blind murder cases.