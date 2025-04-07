Police Resolve Two Blind Murders; Man Arrested For Killing Father
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan said on Monday that CCTV footage, forensic evidence and footmarks helped Multan police resolve two blind murder cases within the shortest possible time including the one reported today and daylong investigations revealed a man was involved in the killing of his father with domestic dispute being the motive.
Kamran Amir Khan told newsmen that Makhdoom Rasheed police received information early Monday that Shoukat Ali Thaheem (55) was found dead in his home with a bullet in his head at Basti Dogran. Police reached the site, protected the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. The footmarks and other evidence led police to the alleged killer, Muhammad Faizaan, who turned out to be the son of Shoukat.
The victim lived with his second wife and used to express his suspicions regarding the character of his first wife and accused his son’s wife. This triggered dispute and accused Faizaan allegedly killed his father.
Kamran Amir Khan told newsmen that the second incident was reported to BZU police on Eid day regarding the murder of a rickshaw driver, Muhammad Asim, but it was initially declared as death by natural causes.
However, after minutely observing the CCTV footage, police found a man walking out of the crime scene, a soap/detergent godown, hurriedly and arrested him using modern tracking facilities. Accused Waseem told police, he had suspicions that Asim had illicit relations with his wife. He had reached the soap godown where Asim was serving as temporary watchman, punched him on his neck that caused him to hit a wall and the resultant head injury proved fatal. Police said the accused remained inside the godown for about 45 minutes.
SSP Operations commended SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujjar, DSP Arshad Qayyum, SHO BZU Saeed Siyal, ASI Shakeel Ahmad, Asghar Ali and Muhammad Amir, besides DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Rao Tariq Parvez, SHO Hashmat Bilal, SI Shabbir Ahmad, and ASI Muhammad Nasir for resolving the blind murder cases.
Recent Stories
Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police resolve two blind murders; man arrested for killing father6 minutes ago
-
Free cattle distributed among women6 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in van crash6 minutes ago
-
University sports gala starts from 9th6 minutes ago
-
SSP to eradicate criminal elements for maintaining peace & order16 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police nab murder accused, 2 POs16 minutes ago
-
1,033 held, over 12.7m stolen goods recovered16 minutes ago
-
RPO Hazara lauds police's role in ensuring peace16 minutes ago
-
Maseem-ur Rehman lauds conversations between NA Speaker, Sardar Akhtar on recent issues16 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi announces reforms to revitalize Pakistan Railways16 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional head assumes office16 minutes ago
-
UoT extends condolences to Justice (R) Shakeel Ahmed Baloch on passing of his son26 minutes ago