Police Resolved Murder Incident During Robbery

Published March 15, 2023

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Police on Wednesday resolved the case of a murder during a robbery incident and arrested the killer, besides recovering a huge cache of weapons utilized during the robbery.

Addressing a press conference at Jand Police station, DSP Skiandar Hayat Gondal said that Hafiz Muhammad Waseem- an owner of a cash and carry store was shot dead during a robbery incident on Makhad road on January 18 this year.

The accused managed to flee the scene after looting money. Mr Gondal further added a team of Police led by Station House Officer Arbab Tufail traced the accused through technical and human intelligence who turned out to be Farrukh Shahzad- who in the past used to sell honey on his cart in the area.

