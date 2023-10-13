Police resolved the blind person issue, arrested cheater

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) District police claimed to have resolved the issue of visually impaired person and arrested the swindler who sold his house in limits of Shah Shams police station.

According to spokesperson for police, a blind person named Muhammad Saleem informed the police that an outlaw namely Aftab had used to sell his house worth Rs three million fraudulently.

On the notice of CPO Multan Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana, SSP Cantt Captain (R) Qazi Ali Raza and SHO Shah Shams Imran Gul Niazi reached the house of the special person and arrested the cheater and resolved the matter of the complainant immediately.

Special person Muhammad Saleem was the father of four children.

During the meeting with CPO here on Friday, Muhammad Saleem thanked the police and said that he was very happy that the way SP Cantt came to me and took personal interest in my case and get it resolved amicably.

