Police resolved two blind murder cases and arrested one accused who is mastermind of both murders

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Hazro police on Saturday claimed to resolved two blind murder cases and arrested one accused who is mastermind of both the murders while the police are on the hunt to arrest the other accused.

District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani told reporters on Saturday that a former councilor Shahnawaz was shot and dead by two assailants on Hazro- Gondal road on September 25, 2019 when he was coming back after visiting a doctor in limits of Hazro Police station. While in second incident, the DPO added that a Suzuki van driver identified as Ehsan Ali was shot dead in Syidan village on December 22, 2019 when he was going to his house. The DPO said that Police utilization mobile technology and traditional methods of investigation came to know that one Altaf Hussain is behind both cold blooded murders. He said that on the bases of solid evidences, police team picked Altaf Hussain who during the interrogation confessed that he hired assailants from KP to kill Mr Nawaz over some land dispute and Mr Hussain over his affair with girl who was also liked by him.

He said that Police also recovered weapon utilized in second murder incident and raiding different areas to arrest the remaining accused.

He said that during month of March police arrested as many as three different gangs of bandits and arrested their 11 members and recovered looted booty worth Rs 20.85 million besides foiling bids to smuggle 7 kilogram opium and 160 kilogram chars from KP to Punjab through Attock. He further revealed that district Police also nabbed 20 proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases like murder and attempted murders and 21 court offenders and sent them behind bars.