Police Resolves 7,740 Complaints Through PMDU

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 08:40 PM

Police resolves 7,740 complaints through PMDU

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has resolved 7,740 complaints received under Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) since November 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has resolved 7,740 complaints received under Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) since November 2018.

The PMDU commonly known as Pakistan Citizens Portal was established on instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide better community service to the masses.

Around 8473 complaints of different nature were received during the said period, out of which 733 were still in progress, an official in ICTP told APP on Wednesday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said, the complaints were being resolved at earliest to bridge the gap between public and police.

Special measures were being adopted to bring reforms in the police culture and public should complaint about the anti-social elements of the department for initiating legal actions against them.

He said, the Capital Police were adopting decent policing by following the slogan "First Salute then proceed decently for good repute" (Phele Salam Phir Kalam), which was step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

The 'Open Kutchery' was also being held in different areas of the Federal capital to listen the problems of people at their doorstep.

He said the DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has directed all officers to accelerate efforts for curbing crime in the capital and to remain high alert during duty hours.

"Safety of life and property of citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard", he added.

