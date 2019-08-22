Police resolves 7,740 complaints through Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have resolved 7,740 complaints received through Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) so far, since November 2018.

The PMDU commonly known as Pakistan Citizens Portal was established on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to provide better community service to the masses.

Around 8,473 complaints of different nature were received during the said period, out of which 733 were still in progress, an official in ICTP told APP on Thursday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said, the complaints were being resolved at earliest to bridge the gap between public and police.

Special measures were also being adopted to bring reforms in the police culture and public should complaint about the anti-social elements of the department so that legal actions could be initiated against them.

He said, the Capital Police was working on decent policing by following the slogan "First Salute then proceed decently for good repute" (Phele Salam � Phir Kalam), which was step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

The 'Open Kutchery' was also being held in different jurisdictions of the capital police for early redressal of capital dwellers complaints at their doorstep, he added.

He said the DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has directed all officers to expedite efforts for curbing crime in the city and to remain high alert during duty hours.

"Safety of citizens' property and life is our prime responsibility and for that no stone would be left unturned ", he added.

