Police resolves blind murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Sahiwal Police resolved the blind murder case after the tiresome efforts and using latest technologies.

Police said here on Wednesday that truck driver --Ghulam Shabbir (44) r/o Sahiwal was shot dead by unidentified outlaws 12 hours ago and heirs of the deceased were not blaming at anyone as they had not any enmity with anyone.

Police by using latest methods of tracing murder,traced the killer namely as Abdul Hanaan (46) r/o Bhawalpur and nabbed him during joint raid from Bhawalpur District.

The motive behind the murder could not ascertain yet, while investigation was ongoing,said police.