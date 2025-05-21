Open Menu

Police Resolves Blind Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Police resolves blind murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Sahiwal Police resolved the blind murder case after the tiresome efforts and using latest technologies.

Police said here on Wednesday that truck driver --Ghulam Shabbir (44) r/o Sahiwal was shot dead by unidentified outlaws 12 hours ago and heirs of the deceased were not blaming at anyone as they had not any enmity with anyone.

Police by using latest methods of tracing murder,traced the killer namely as Abdul Hanaan (46) r/o Bhawalpur and nabbed him during joint raid from Bhawalpur District.

The motive behind the murder could not ascertain yet, while investigation was ongoing,said police.

Recent Stories

Four children killed, several injured in Balochist ..

Four children killed, several injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar bus blast

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

12 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

12 hours ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

12 hours ago
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

12 hours ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

12 hours ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

12 hours ago
 Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

12 hours ago
 Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in rece ..

Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

12 hours ago
 CM reviews development progress, approves beautifi ..

CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan