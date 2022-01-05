UrduPoint.com

Police Resolves Blind Murder Case After Passage Of 8 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Police resolves blind murder case after passage of 8 years

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Alipur city police have resolved an eight-year-old case regarding blind murder of an intermediate science student and arrested two accused by employing modern technology, police said on Wednesday.

A teenage FSC student Yasir Shahzad was kidnapped by some unknown accused on September 28, in 2013 at gun point who allegedly subjected him to unnatural offense and later threw his body in a mango orchard near Head Panjnad Road.

The parents of deceased got the FIR registered. However, newly posted SHO PS City Alipur, Ali Imran Abbasi, cracked the case in the first month of his posting by arresting two accused of the case.

SHO told media the two accused who had been hiding from the law for the last several years have been arrested by employing modern technology and promised they would get the punishment they deserved.

More Stories From Pakistan

