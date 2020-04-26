Police resolves blind murder case, arrests five involved accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Investigation branch of South Zone Police on Sunday claimed to have resolved a blind murder case within 15 days and arrested five involved accused.

According to SSP Investigation South Ameer Saud Magsi, the arrested accused on April 13 had entered a house near Chandni Chowk in Upper Gizri Area of Clifton and killed Safiya d/o Allah Bachayo for resisting the robbery. The accused snatched a cell phone, cash Rs. 30,000/- and fled away.

The Investigation team led by SSP Ameer Magsi resolved the blind murder case technically and arrested accused Muhammad Zubair s/o Jameel Rathore, Waseem Baloch alias Boxer s/o Rasool Baloch, Muhammad Arshad alias Limo Pani s/o Shah Muhammad and Shoaib alias Mano s/o Abdul Wahid.

The arrested during the course of investigations confessed robbing, killing and molesting Safiya.

The police have recovered snatched phone and cash Rs. 30,000/- from their possession. The accused are nominated in a number of cases registered against them at different police stations.