Open Menu

Police Resolves Blind Murder Case Of Trader: Killers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 06:34 PM

Police resolves blind murder case of trader: killers arrested

Police have resolved the blind murder case of a trader and arrested two accused involved in murder within eight hours after the incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Police have resolved the blind murder case of a trader and arrested two accused involved in murder within eight hours after the incident.

According to details, police received a call that three unknown armed outlaws opened fire and killed a trader named Muhammad Mukarram alias Kamran who was present at his shop Saeed Rewari Sweets Rasheed Abad on January 24.

Upon receiving the information, police officials reached the spot and the case was registered with Lohari Gate police station. City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali took notice of the incident and special teams were formed for the arrest of the killers.

Police teams while adopting the latest technology traced and arrested two accused Faraz and Tasawar.

Initially, the accused revealed that they killed Mukaram alias Kamran over a personal grudge. The weapon pistol 30-bore has been recovered from the accused. The car used in the incident was also taken into police custody.

CPO Sadiq Ali said in a press conference that it was a very sad incident and police teams showed their hard work and professionalism in tracing and arresting the accused.

CPO appreciated the performance of all the police officers and awarded cash rewards and commendatory certificates.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Technology Police Station Car January All From Weapon Sad

Recent Stories

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 ..

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat

7 minutes ago
 Monitoring officers continue action over violation ..

Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct

9 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

9 minutes ago
 5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed i ..

5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days

7 minutes ago
 Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

7 minutes ago
 Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilie ..

Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..

7 minutes ago
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 ..

Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sh ..

Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident

10 minutes ago
 Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities t ..

Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects

7 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day ..

Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: C ..

Punjab to introduce first social welfare policy: Caretaker Punjab Health and Soc ..

39 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healt ..

Balochistan govt taking steps to ensure best healthcare facilities: Domki

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan