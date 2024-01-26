Police Resolves Blind Murder Case Of Trader: Killers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Police have resolved the blind murder case of a trader and arrested two accused involved in murder within eight hours after the incident
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Police have resolved the blind murder case of a trader and arrested two accused involved in murder within eight hours after the incident.
According to details, police received a call that three unknown armed outlaws opened fire and killed a trader named Muhammad Mukarram alias Kamran who was present at his shop Saeed Rewari Sweets Rasheed Abad on January 24.
Upon receiving the information, police officials reached the spot and the case was registered with Lohari Gate police station. City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali took notice of the incident and special teams were formed for the arrest of the killers.
Police teams while adopting the latest technology traced and arrested two accused Faraz and Tasawar.
Initially, the accused revealed that they killed Mukaram alias Kamran over a personal grudge. The weapon pistol 30-bore has been recovered from the accused. The car used in the incident was also taken into police custody.
CPO Sadiq Ali said in a press conference that it was a very sad incident and police teams showed their hard work and professionalism in tracing and arresting the accused.
CPO appreciated the performance of all the police officers and awarded cash rewards and commendatory certificates.
