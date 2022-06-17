Police resolves child murder case

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested an accused involved in throwing four-years-old boy into canal after physical assault a year ago after proving the crime through DNA report on Friday.

According to police, the innocent boy named Rehan Arshad, son of laborer Arshad Hussain, resident of Shadman Colony, along with three other children were vanished when they had left for playing on Aug 14, last year. Several hours after not returning to their homes, the closed relatives started roaming to find out children. When they reached at I-link Canal situated outskirt of the area, they spotted three children except Rehan. One of the children named Sanwal, son of Dilshad Meseih, standing on brink of canal told people that Rehan fell into the water due to slip of feet.

It was informed to Rescuers who came up and recover the body through hectic effort spanned around 24 hours. In the meantime, DSP police met with three of missing boy to investigate the matter but left reportedly unsatisfied. Arshad, the father of the child had suspicion that his child was thrown into the canal after rape.

Police registered the case against unidentified persons after post-mortem on the father's request. A local named Dilshad Masih was held on suspicion and released after a few days of interrogation. As the investigation proceeded, police had forwarded accused's blood samples to FSA laboratory for DNA test. Today, it had received the report which proved sexual offence committed by the suspected person, Dilshad Meseih. Police had arrested him from his house.

The accused had, reportedly, subjected the boy to assault along with his unidentified accomplice and later kept on moving on motorbike for a while after getting victim's treatment from local quack.

Police have started further investigation. The child's father held complaint that police didn't arrest the quack coupled with the fellow accused person involved in the horrific incident despite collecting call records data appearing through geo-fencing. He demanded the government of launching high level investigation into the case to get him justice.