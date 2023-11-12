Open Menu

Police Responds To 28,000 Calls, Messages On Women Safety App

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Police and Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) jointly responded to 28,000 calls and messages from women in the province, during the on-going year.

The PSCA official sources told APP on Sunday that the Women Safety App was developed for women to ensure their safety, an application that allows users to send an alert to the police or to a family member with just one tap.

He said the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence cells had taken timely action through the App and arrested the accused in the last 10 months against whom strict legal action was taken.

The App was launched to provide immediate help to women in which various links including Cyber Crime, Rescue, National Highway, Motorway and other helpline numbers had also been provided.

The App also allows its users to review different public locations in terms of safety, an official said adding that green pins indicate the location was safe for women, orange means the area was partially secure, while red signifies that the location is unsafe.

To a query, sources said the map allowed women to plan their route ahead and avoid troublesome spots.

Furthermore, it offers valuable data to the Punjab Police so they might increase patrols or carry out investigations as to why certain areas were being repeatedly reported as unsafe by women.

