Police Responsible For Protection Of Life, Property Of Citizen:DPO

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:23 PM

Police responsible for protection of life, property of citizen:DPO

The District Police Officer Assad Sarfraz here on Tuesday expressed that it was the major responsibility of police to protect the life and property of citizen and maintain law and order situation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The District Police Officer Assad Sarfraz here on Tuesday expressed that it was the major responsibility of police to protect the life and property of citizen and maintain law and order situation.

He said that people should come forward and support the police to eliminate drug mafia and criminal elements from the society.

Police could not perform well without the support and cooperation of people.

He also issued the directives to all police stations to redress the public issues on top priority without any delay.

More Stories From Pakistan

