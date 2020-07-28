Police resume 'open kutchery'

On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, open court practice was resumed for quick resolution of issues of the citizens

AIG Complaints Muhammad Naveed listened to the problems of citizens at the open court held Central Police Office and issued orders on the spot.

On the complaint of one Zahida Noor who came from Nankana district, the AIG called SDPO Bara Ghar, Nankana and directed him to resolve the issue of land immediately and submit a report to Central Police Office within 10 days.

Taking action on a complaint submitted by a citizen from Lahore, Sultan, the AIG directed SDPO South Cant Lahore to resolve the issue. Likewise, orders were issued on applications of 25 citizens.

AIG Complaints observed that timely resolution of peoples' problems was top priority of Punjab police, adding that open court resumed working after a few months break due to coronavirus pandemic.