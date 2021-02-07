UrduPoint.com
Police Retrieve 200-kanal State Land From Qabza Mafia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police, in continuation of its crackdown on land grabbers, retrieved 200-kanal state land worth billions of rupees from a land-grabber Boota in area of Kahna police station on Sunday.

Another anti-encroachment operation for removal of a multi-storey plaza on two-kanal land of Walled City Authority Lahore was also conducted under the supervision of SP City. The plaza was constructed by Teefi Butt qabza group illegally on the Walled City Authority land.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said there is no space for land-grabbers in Lahore.

A special Anti Qabza Mafia Cell as well as a dedicated helpline 1242 has been established at CCPO office for redress of grievances of citizens affected by the land grabbers.

More Stories From Pakistan

