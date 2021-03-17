UrduPoint.com
Police Retrieve 28 Kanals Of Commercial Land

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Police retrieve 28 kanals of commercial land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The police with the Lahore Development Authority conducted a grand operation against land grabbers Mansha Bomb and his sons besides retrieving 28 kanals of commercial land worth billion of rupees of an Overseas Pakistani Muhammad Ashraf.

Muhammad Ashraf had filed complaints to the police and other related departments against illegal occupation of his land. The operation was conducted in Hakimaan Chowk on PIA Road to demolish 31 illegally constructed shops on 28 kanal land.

The Anti Riot Force with DSPs, SHOs and other officials took part in the operation with heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, the Civil Lines division police retrieved a house of Taj Muhammad in Gujjar Pura which had been illegally occupied for the last 13 years. Similarly, a house of Rani Bibi in Mughalpura area was retrieved.

In Shalamar area, houses, plots and properties of Adrees, Nasrullah and others were also retrieved fromland grabbers.

