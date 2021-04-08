UrduPoint.com
Police Retrieve 40-kanal Commercial Land From Mansha Bomb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:29 PM

Lahore Police retrieved 40 kanals commercial land worth billion of rupees from Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his sons in a successful operation at Hakim Chowk Johar Town, here on Thursday

As per details, Mansha Bomb and his sons constructed shops, hotels and other illegal establishments on the site and received extortion as rent from shopkeepers. The operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Sadar Hafeezur Rehman Bugti in collaboration with LDA officials. Heavy contingent of police including DSPs and SHOs was deputed for the protection purpose which remained highly alert to ensure anti 'qabza mafia' operation peaceful.

