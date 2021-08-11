Police retrieve house from illegal occupants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police claimed on Wednesday to have retrieved a house worth millions of rupees owned by a citizen, from illegal occupants in Basti Saidan Shah Colony Lahore.

The accused had been occupying the house of Habibur Rehman for last one and a half years.

Habibur Rehman submitted a written application to 'Anti Qabza Cell' of Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore where related committee members including Police, Revenue, Overseas Pakistanis Commission, LDA and Cooperatives departments thoroughly checked the documented proofs as well as legalities and finally directed the Lahore Police for action against land grabbers.

On the directions of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the police took prompt action and retrieved the possession of house from the accused party.

The citizen called on Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar in his office here on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude for provision of speedy justice and possession of his house.

Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that indiscriminate action had also been taken against notorious goons who, earlier pressurized simpleton people at their farm houses and Deras during their illegal Panchayat system by harassing citizens to accept their forced decisions pertaining to vested interests regarding properties.

The CCPO Lahore further said that attendance of notorious goons at police stations on regularbasis had been made mandatory so that a permanent check on their routine activities could bemade possible to refrain them from involving in any criminal activity.