Police Retrieve House From Occupation Mafia After 12 Years

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Local Police Station claimed to have retrieved a house from occupation mafia almost after 12 years.

Rana Yunis had given a house to a widow on minimal rent and received it on time. When it was asked to be vacated, the house was occupied by certain occupation mafia belonged to Oad Bradri.

Later, the accused party filed claim of the house in court and took stay order.

The case was run for about twelve years constantly with dozens of hearings made during the time period. However, as soon as the court issued verdict in favor of the house's real owner, police team raided to vacate the occupation by removing illegal inmates out of the house.

