Police retrieve house of overseas Pakistani from land grabber

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The capital city police, in a recent action against land grabbers and illegal occupants, retrieved the house of an overseas Pakistani woman worth millions of rupees from the land grabbers.

On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, the police retrieved the house of an Overseas Pakistani, Zaryab Naz, from the illegal occupant Kamran, a member of land mafia, and registered an FIR against him in police station Baghbanpura.

The accused, Kamran, had rented the house of Zaryab Naz few years back at Baghbanpura area and occupied the property in her absence. The occupied tenant harassed the lady and did not even pay rent of the house to the owner for more than one year and also refused to vacate her house.

Zaryab Naz lodged a complaint against the illegal occupant with the office of the Capital City Police Lahore.

Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev ordered SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed to take immediate legal action against the occupants and ensure the retrieval of property. The SSP initiated prompt action and retrieved the occupied property from the illegal possession of the tenants.

The police handed over the possession to overseas Pakistani Zaryab Naz who also lauded efforts of Capital City Police Chief Fayyaz Ahmad Dev.

The lady visited the office of the CCPO here today and met with SSP Discipline to express hergratitude.