Police Retrieve Land Worth Billion Of Rupees From Land Grabbers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 07:58 PM

Police retrieve land worth billion of rupees from land grabbers

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said the department took an exemplary action against land mafia and retrieved land worth billion of rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said the department took an exemplary action against land mafia and retrieved land worth billion of rupees.

Presiding over a review meeting of professional affairs at the Central Police Office here on Monday, he said that in order to protect lives and properties of people besides maintaining law and order in the society, the operations against criminals should be intensified under a comprehensive strategy.

He said detailed reports of the operations should be sent to Central Police Office every 15 days, adding that no concession should be given to builders of illegal parking lots of buses and vehicles while legal action against illegal cable operators should not be delayed.

During the meeting, the CCPO Lahore briefed the IG Punjab about the operations and results in the first fourmonths of the current year.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and other officers were also present in the meeting.

