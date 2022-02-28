UrduPoint.com

Police Retrieve Occupied Land From Grabbers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 10:59 PM

The capital city police, in continuation of campaign against land grabbers, illegal occupants, and goons have retrieved a house and a plot of two poor citizens in separate cases from influential land grabbers

The police retrieved a four-marla plot of a citizen Ghulam Rasool from the illegal occupants and registered an FIR against them at police station Nishtar Colony.

Similarly, a notorious land grabber property dealer Khalid, in guise of tenants rented house of the sister of a poor street hawker Rana Muhammad Ramzan one year ago in Tezaab Ahata Misri Shah area. The occupied tenant Khalid harassed the actual owner of the house and refused to vacate their property.

The complainant Rana Ramzan and his sister Shamim Bibi lodged a written complaint against the illegal occupants with the office of Capital City Police Chief few days ago. Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev ordered SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed to look into both the matters and take immediate legal action against the illegal occupants and ensure the retrieval of properties.

Accordingly, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed initiated inquiry in person, took legal action and retrieved the occupied properties from the possession of the illegal tenants within record time. Police handed over the possessions of both the properties to legal owners.

The owner of the plot Ghulam Rasool whereas owner of the house Shamim Bibi and her brother Ramzan lauded the continuous efforts of Capital City Police Chief Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and his team to make provincial capital free of land grabbers.

The citizens visited the office of the CCPO Lahore today and met Fayyaz Ahmad Dev to express their gratitude over the prompt action and redress of their grievances. The citizens presented the CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev flowers bouquets as recognition of his personal interest and efforts to redress their grievances.

The CCPO Lahore appreciated the performance of SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed and his team to solve the issues in record time. The CCPO Lahore reiterated his commitment to make city free of land mafia and goons.

