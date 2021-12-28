Police retrieve occupied property of an overseas Pakistani

The Capital City Police, in continuation of its crackdown against land grabbers and goons have retrieved occupied property worth millions of rupees of an old overseas Pakistani lady from the illegal occupants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police, in continuation of its crackdown against land grabbers and goons have retrieved occupied property worth millions of rupees of an old overseas Pakistani lady from the illegal occupants.

Sabza Zaar police under supervision of SP (Sadar) retrieved the house of the overseas Pakistani lady.

According to the details, the old lady had rented her house to some people in Sabza Zaar area but the accused Imran Sajawal belonging to Qabza Mafia with the help of his accompanies occupied the house of the overseas lady in her absence.

The occupants refused to vacate the house, harassed her and their member Saboor also stole the valuables worth three million rupees from her house. The old lady submitted a written complaint to the CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev against the occupants for redressal of her grievance.

CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed SSP Discipline/Admn Ejaz Rashid to review the case and take proper action according to law against the culprits.

Accordingly, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid directed the concerned officer who took prompt action against the illegal occupants and retrieved the possession of the house.

The police handed over the possession of the house to the old overseas Pakistani lady and registered an FIR against the culprits.

Overseas lady and her daughter Faiqa Khawaja, in a meeting with CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev thanked him for the speedy justice provided to her on his orders.

The overseas Pakistani family also lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar as well as continuous efforts of Capital City Police Chief to make provincial capital free of Badmash Mafia and land grabbers.