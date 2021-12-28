UrduPoint.com

Police Retrieve Occupied Property Of An Overseas Pakistani

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:11 PM

Police retrieve occupied property of an overseas Pakistani

The Capital City Police, in continuation of its crackdown against land grabbers and goons have retrieved occupied property worth millions of rupees of an old overseas Pakistani lady from the illegal occupants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police, in continuation of its crackdown against land grabbers and goons have retrieved occupied property worth millions of rupees of an old overseas Pakistani lady from the illegal occupants.

Sabza Zaar police under supervision of SP (Sadar) retrieved the house of the overseas Pakistani lady.

According to the details, the old lady had rented her house to some people in Sabza Zaar area but the accused Imran Sajawal belonging to Qabza Mafia with the help of his accompanies occupied the house of the overseas lady in her absence.

The occupants refused to vacate the house, harassed her and their member Saboor also stole the valuables worth three million rupees from her house. The old lady submitted a written complaint to the CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev against the occupants for redressal of her grievance.

CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed SSP Discipline/Admn Ejaz Rashid to review the case and take proper action according to law against the culprits.

Accordingly, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid directed the concerned officer who took prompt action against the illegal occupants and retrieved the possession of the house.

The police handed over the possession of the house to the old overseas Pakistani lady and registered an FIR against the culprits.

Overseas lady and her daughter Faiqa Khawaja, in a meeting with CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev thanked him for the speedy justice provided to her on his orders.

The overseas Pakistani family also lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar as well as continuous efforts of Capital City Police Chief to make provincial capital free of Badmash Mafia and land grabbers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Rashid FIR Family From Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MoL&J issues notification to form a special commit ..

MoL&J issues notification to form a special committee for enforcement of Anti-Ra ..

4 minutes ago
 Police chalk out security plan for new year's nigh ..

Police chalk out security plan for new year's night

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Armed Forces will play due part in achi ..

Pakistan's Armed Forces will play due part in achieving NSP's vision: DG ISPR

4 minutes ago
 Black Jack wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Black Jack wins Sydney to Hobart yacht race

4 minutes ago
 54th meeting of DPS Board of Governors held

54th meeting of DPS Board of Governors held

7 minutes ago
 No confirmed Omicron virus case in Rawalpindi dist ..

No confirmed Omicron virus case in Rawalpindi district: Dr Waqar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.