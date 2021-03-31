Police return mobile phones to citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 14 snatched/stolen or lost mobile phones recovered during different actions by police were returned to their real owners in a simple ceremony held at the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) Jamshed Division Farooq Bijarani on Wednesday.

SP Farooq Bijarani told that the approximated value of the mobile phones returned to the real owners was about Rs 0.5 million.

The citizens who received their mobile phones appreciated the performance of police and also expressed their confidence in the department.

The SP applauded the actions of Station House Officer (SHO) Ferozabad Police Station and the I.T Branch. He also recommended for CC-III certificates for the team.