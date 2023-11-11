Police return recovered motorbikes to owners

Hyderabad police have claimed that 10 motorbikes stolen and snatched from the city in recent months have been returned to their owners after the police recovered those vehicles after a motorbike lifter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Hyderabad police have claimed that 10 motorbikes stolen and snatched from the city in recent months have been returned to their owners after the police recovered those vehicles after a motorbike lifter.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the A-Section and Hussainabad police stations returned those motorcycles to the owners.

He said that a suspect associated with a big gang of vehicle lifters had been arrested and that on his information the vehicles were recovered.

He did not disclose the identity of the arrested suspect saying that the police were hoping to arrest more members of his gang.