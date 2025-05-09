Police return recovered Rs. 150.9m valuables to owners

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Sargodha police organised a ceremony at Zaka Shaheed Police Lines to return recovered valuables to their rightful owners.

The event was held under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Muhammad Javed Akhtar Jatoi, with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf serving as the chief guest.

SP Jatoi informed the media that over the past four months, police have apprehended more than 233 criminals, including dacoits, robbers, cattle thieves, proclaimed offenders, and other lawbreakers. During these operations, police recovered stolen items worth approximately Rs150.9 million.

The recovered property included four cars, one dumper, one oil tanker, two tractors, 206 motorcycles, 10 rickshaws, jewellery, 150 cattle, and Rs.

10 million in cash. Additionally, a large cache of illegal weapons was seized, including 67 Kalashnikovs, 96 rifles, 180 guns, 622 pistols, and 35,373 bullets.

SP Jatoi further reported that police also cracked down on drug trafficking, recovering 7.8-kg heroin, 188-kg charas, 62-kg crystal meth (ice), 14,676 litres of liquor, 2,805 litres of wine, and dismantling 21 illicit distilleries.

During the ceremony, the DPO handed over the recovered items to their rightful owners. The recipients expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Sargodha police for their dedicated efforts and successful recoveries.