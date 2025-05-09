Police Return Recovered Rs. 150.9m Valuables To Owners
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Sargodha police organised a ceremony at Zaka Shaheed Police Lines to return recovered valuables to their rightful owners.
The event was held under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Muhammad Javed Akhtar Jatoi, with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf serving as the chief guest.
SP Jatoi informed the media that over the past four months, police have apprehended more than 233 criminals, including dacoits, robbers, cattle thieves, proclaimed offenders, and other lawbreakers. During these operations, police recovered stolen items worth approximately Rs150.9 million.
The recovered property included four cars, one dumper, one oil tanker, two tractors, 206 motorcycles, 10 rickshaws, jewellery, 150 cattle, and Rs.
10 million in cash. Additionally, a large cache of illegal weapons was seized, including 67 Kalashnikovs, 96 rifles, 180 guns, 622 pistols, and 35,373 bullets.
SP Jatoi further reported that police also cracked down on drug trafficking, recovering 7.8-kg heroin, 188-kg charas, 62-kg crystal meth (ice), 14,676 litres of liquor, 2,805 litres of wine, and dismantling 21 illicit distilleries.
During the ceremony, the DPO handed over the recovered items to their rightful owners. The recipients expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Sargodha police for their dedicated efforts and successful recoveries.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police return recovered Rs. 150.9m valuables to owners5 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson visits family of murdered teenager5 minutes ago
-
Gas supply to residential area restored on Ombudsman’s orders5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan proved clear superiority over India in conventional warfare: Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap15 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers condemn Indian aggression, reaffirm support for armed forces15 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Syed Waqar Mehdi as Senator from Sindh25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan briefs U.S. on rising border tensions with India25 minutes ago
-
ACS south Punjab visits Indian attack victims in hospital25 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits arrested25 minutes ago
-
Unsafe food still a public threat: experts call for action25 minutes ago
-
Solid measures afoot for resolving citizens’ problems25 minutes ago