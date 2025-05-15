Police Returns Back Dowry Items To Bride's Family After Groom's Refusal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) City Police Lodhran recovered and returned dowry items to a bride’s family after the groom refused to proceed with the marriage for not receiving a 125cc motorcycle as part of the dowry in the Galewal area.
According to police spokespersons, the bride's dowry items had already been shifted to the groom's residence ahead of the wedding. When the groom’s demand for a motorcycle was not met, he refused to proceed with the marriage, prompting the bride's family to seek help through the police emergency helpline, Pukar 15.
Upon information,the team took immediate action and successfully recovered all the dowry items and returned to the bride’s parents.
The affected family expressed their gratitude to District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq for the swift and effective response.
DPO Ali Bin Tariq emphasized, “No injustice will be tolerated. The protection of citizens’ rights will be ensured at all costs.”
