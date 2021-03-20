Police returns eight missing motorcycles to owners

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :District police returned eight missing motorcycles to real owners in a ceremony held here on Saturday.

SP Investigations Javed Ahmed Khan while addressing the ceremony said that police striving hard to protect lives and properties of the masses.

He said that comprehensive crackdown was continued against criminals as per directives of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan to make a crime free society. He said that there are a total of 342 recovered motorcycles in police custody which would be returned to real owners soon.

He said that efforts were being made to recover more vehicles and motorcycles from criminals.

The citizens expressed satisfaction on police performance and lauded the step of returning their missing vehicles.