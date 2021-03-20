UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Returns Eight Missing Motorcycles To Owners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:57 PM

Police returns eight missing motorcycles to owners

District police returned eight missing motorcycles to real owners in a ceremony held here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :District police returned eight missing motorcycles to real owners in a ceremony held here on Saturday.

SP Investigations Javed Ahmed Khan while addressing the ceremony said that police striving hard to protect lives and properties of the masses.

He said that comprehensive crackdown was continued against criminals as per directives of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan to make a crime free society. He said that there are a total of 342 recovered motorcycles in police custody which would be returned to real owners soon.

He said that efforts were being made to recover more vehicles and motorcycles from criminals.

The citizens expressed satisfaction on police performance and lauded the step of returning their missing vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles Criminals From

Recent Stories

Opposition's real face exposed to masses: Hammad

4 minutes ago

Demonstration Against Racism, Police Brutality Und ..

4 minutes ago

Police Fire Rubber Bullets on Protesters in Centra ..

4 minutes ago

ERC launches Ramadan dates distribution programme ..

46 minutes ago

Residents of illegal katchi abadi booked in FIR fo ..

7 minutes ago

Robbers take away electricity transformer from gov ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.