Police Returns Recovered 5 Mln To Victim Doctor

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:59 PM

The district East Police Monday handed over an amount of Rs. 5 million to a complainant doctor recovered from an arrested accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The district East Police Monday handed over an amount of Rs. 5 million to a complainant doctor recovered from an arrested accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jamshed Division Farooq Bijarani told APP that the police recovered Rs. 5 million from an accused Ghulam Sakhi alias Kurkure, a ring-leader of a gang involved in house robberies.

The amount was returned to complainant renowned cardiologist Dr. Anwar Jalil.

Arrested accused on March 9th,2020 during a house robbery had looted the doctor. An FIR of the incident was registered at the Ferozabad Police Station.

Dr. Anwar praised the efforts of DIGP East Saqib Ismail Memon, SSP East Sajid Sadozai and SP Jamshed Division Farooq Bijarani for tracing the accused involved in the incident.

