Police Returns Stolen Truck, Cash To Owners

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Police returns stolen truck, cash to owners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have returned the stolen truck and cash recovered in separate cases to the owners here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a truck driver parked the truck outside vegetable market in premises of Shah Rukan-e-Alam police station and went to nearby hotel for lunch on Tuesday. He found his truck missing on return which was loaded with diesel of Rs 200,000. A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Qurat-Ul-Ain recovered the truck and diesel and returned to the owner.

In another case, Azmeer put an application with Dehli Gate police on March 09, in which he reported that unknown thieves broke the locks of his stitching machine showroom and stole away valuables and cash total worth Rs5 million. The police registered the case and started investigations into the incident.

On Wednesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Dehli Gate Muhammad Kabir along with team arrested the accused Shahbaz and recovered stolen cash from his possession and later, returned to the owner.

