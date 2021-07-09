UrduPoint.com
Police Reunite 4 Missing Children With Respective Families

Fri 09th July 2021

Police reunite 4 missing children with respective families

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :City police Muzaffargarh reunited four missing children with their respective families after seeking help from social media platforms,said a police spokesman on Friday.

The children, two of them hailing from Muzaffarabad area of Multan and the rest belonging to Mondka village of Muzaffargarh,were taken in custody after police found them wandering around the city.

SHO city police Alam Sher Khan then shared videos and posts on social media platforms to find their parents that tact proved successful.Parents contacted police and the children were handed over to them after verification.

More Stories From Pakistan

