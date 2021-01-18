UrduPoint.com
Police Reunite Boy With Parents

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Police reunite boy with parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Ramana police on Monday reunited a 10-years old missing boy with his family, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Father of missing boy Informed Ramana police that his son Muhammad Danish had gone missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following this information, SP (Saddar-zone) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Zulfiqar Ahmed to trace the missing boy. The team comprising SHO Ramana police station Mian Noor Ullah, Sub-Inspector Asghar along others officials searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps to inquire the people about the boy. The police team succeeded in recovering him safely and later handed over to his parents.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of police team.

