Police Reunite Lost Teenagers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Sunday reunited two teenagers with their family who lost their way while hiking at the Margalla Hills, a police spokesperson said.

According to details, Shahzad Ali and Abdul Saboor lost their way while hiking on trail-III. They managed to call Rescue 15 police and informed about forgetting the way.

After the call, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed tasked Superintendent of Police (City-Zone) Muhammad Umer Khan to trace the boys.

A special team was constituted which started search operation and managed to trace the boys after efforts for several hours.

They lost boys thanked the police for their immediate action on tracing them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of Margallah police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.

